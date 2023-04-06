 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why boxer Lovlina Borgohain has a real shot at another medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Rudraneil Sengupta
Apr 06, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

On International Day of Sport for Development and Peace 2023, a look at boxer Lovlina Borgohain’s achievements, and prep in the run-up to the Paris Olympics.

At 5 ft 10 and 75kg, boxer Lovlina Borgohain (right) is ripped like an action figurine. (Image source: Twitter/LovlinaBorgohai)

The first thing that strikes you about Lovlina Borgohain when you see her up close in training is her sheer physicality. At 5 ft 10, the 75kg boxer is ripped like an action figurine, her long arms and long legs an enviable genetic gift for someone in a combat sport. For her height and weight, she is uncommonly agile. Her move up from 69kg welterweight, in which she won her Tokyo Olympic bronze medal, to 75kg middleweight has had no discernible effect on her speed—which is to say, she is really fast, both her hand speed, as well as her footwork. If anything, the move up has helped the 25-year-old boxer from Assam: 75kg is closer to her normal bodyweight, and keeping it at 69kg meant sacrificing both her natural strength and energy levels.

(Source: Twitter/LovlinaBorgohai)

Training for the Olympics

With the Indian women’s boxing team’s chief coach Bhaskar Bhatt, Lovlina is doing a ring movement drill at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala, Punjab. It’s a simple, but vital game: Bhatt is trying to rush towards Lovlina and close her space. Lovlina’s job is to move away at the last second like a matador (she is in blood-red leggings and a black racer-back top to complete the analogy), while keeping her coach centred as the target of her jab. It’s a joy to watch her move, the swift, assured strides as she circles the ring, the left arm out to keep her opponent at a distance.