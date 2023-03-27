 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How India’s Women’s World Boxing Champions are building on Mary Kom’s legacy

Rudraneil Sengupta
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:19 PM IST

Women’s boxing in India found few takers despite Mary Kom’s five world titles. With Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain crowned world champions to make four gold medals for India at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships, here begins a new era.

Indian women boxers (from left) Saweety Boora, Nikhat Zareen, Nitu Ghangas and Lovlina Borgohain.

The 26th of March will go down as a special day for women’s sports in India. It was the day that Mumbai Indians, led by India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh, won the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), defeating Delhi Capitals in front of a packed house at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. When was the last time you heard of a full stadium for a women’s cricket game in India? The WPL, at last count, had also breached 50 million views on TV — not counting digital views — according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

The WPL has the potential to, in one clean sweep, do what decades of different initiatives have not been able to do — make women’s cricket a robust, successful sport with a healthy financial and competitive ecosystem. The most important aspect of that, of course, is that it will inspire young girls across the country to embrace cricket in a way that has never happened before. The first edition of the WPL has already delivered an exquisitely uplifting story — the purple cap winner (highest wicket-taker) went to Mumbai Indians’ Saika Ishaque, who grew up in a Kolkata slum, lost her father in 2018, and struggled to make a career out of cricket after a shoulder injury left her out of the game till 2020. Her career has gone from anxiety-filled days in empty grounds wondering where her pay-cheque will come from and if she will ever realise the dream of being an accomplished cricketer, to becoming a star lifting a major trophy in the space of a few months.

While the WPL final was going on in Mumbai, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium was filled to the rafters with screaming fans cheering on the boxers Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain in the finals of the Women’s World Boxing Championships.

Both women won their fights, making it a record-equalling four gold medals for Indian women at the world championships. This, again, is the beginning of an era. Women’s boxing in India found few takers despite MC Mary Kom’s five world titles. Till 2012, when women’s boxing was finally introduced at the Olympics, it was a struggle even for Mary to find the funds and resources she needed, so you can imagine the state at more prosaic levels. There was barely a system in place for women’s boxing, whether at elite or grassroots levels, and there was the added struggle of social opposition to women picking up fighting sports. Mary’s Olympic medal — and a subsequent sixth world title — belatedly made her a legend in her own country and inspired a new wave of girls to brave social opposition and lack of opportunities to pick up the sport.