Indian World Cup squad along expected lines

THE SQUAD (Image BCCI)

Rohit Sharma will lead India in the 13th ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup without a specialist off-spinner and a specialist leg-spinner. But then, it was only expected, as the two specialist spinners did not figure in the on-going Asia Cup squad.

Expectedly, K L Rahul, who has been declared fit and who, according to Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, played two 50-over practice matches, has made it to the 15-member squad that also has Suryakumar Yadav and a second left-arm spinning all-rounder in Axar Patel. Seven of the 15 – Gill, Kishan, Suryakumar, Axar, Siraj, Iyer, Shardul – have not played in a Cricket World Cup yet.

Ishan Kishan and Rahul will fight for the wicket-keeper’s slot unless both of them are included in the playing 11. Skipper Rohit Sharma said that the “left-hander gives us another dimension” while Agarkar summed up the squad as having the ‘best balance” and said he has “got full faith in them to do the job”.

For starters, Rohit will open with Gill and the top-order should comprise Virat Kohli at number three and Shreyas Iyer at four. It was a pity that Iyer, on his comeback into the ODI squad, could not spend much time in the middle against Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener and did not get to bat against Nepal on Monday night.

Rohit and Gill have had a successful partnership so far, sharing three century stands and four half-centuries in the 10 innings that they have opened in ODIs, averaging 84.70 together. Rohit, along with Kohli at No. 3, will carry a lot of batting responsibility and expect to have a glorious World Cup campaign, as at 36 and 34 years, respectively, this could be their last Cricket World Cup.

In recent times, the pressure has been on Gill to score. He erased all doubts by scoring a confidence-boosting 67 not out against Nepal after failing against Pakistan. Iyer at No. 4 will be crucial and the only thing that could be a concern is inadequate game time. The remaining matches in the Asia Cup and the three ODIs against Australia later this month should give him the chance to prove his worth. Iyer, at No. 4, averages 44.50 in ODIs and has scored both his ODI centuries and five of his 14 half-centuries in that position. With six fifties at No. 3 and three at No. 5, Iyer gives flexibility to the line-up.

The one ‘happy headache’ for Rohit and Agarkar is in the choice of wicketkeeper-batsman. Ideally, Kishan should be the No. 1 choice going by his current form, but the extent to which the think-tank went in getting Rahul into the WC squad shows that he cannot be kept out. Rahul, at No. 5 and as a designated ODI wicketkeeper in 18 ODIs, averages 60.66, strikes at 100.97 and has one century and seven fifties and eight of these matches were in winning causes.

That said, Kishan has done nothing wrong to be the first-choice wicketkeeper. He scored 82 runs of supreme quality under pressure against Pakistan batting at No. 5 for the first ever time. He also gives that left-handed option in the batting line-up that is otherwise provided only by Ravindra Jadeja at No. 7 and wrist bowler Kuldeep Yadav later.

Hardik Pandya and Jadeja provide the all-round option along with Axar Patel. One wonders if both Jadeja and Patel, both left-arm spinners, will be included in the playing 11 and if India will miss an off-spinner or a leg-spinner. Axar Patel is the other left-handed batsman in the squad.

Agarkar has maintained that left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav can take the ball away from the left-handed batsmen.

Medium-pacer and all-rounder, Shardul Thakur, should consider himself lucky, but then he has proved he can hit some lusty blows towards the end and also be the partnership breaker with his ‘magic arm’.

As with Rahul in the batting department, there is concern over Bumrah in the bowling department. He bowled four-over spells in the T20Is in Ireland but not in the ODI against Pakistan as rain intervened. He missed the ODI against Nepal as he returned home for the birth of his son.

Suryakumar Yadav in the 15 is an interesting choice. He has a brilliant T20I record, averaging 46.02 but only 24.33 in ODIs. Chief Coach, Rahul Dravid, recently said that Yadav is still finding his way in ODIs. Yadav could be devastating and his 360-degree batting could be the ‘X’ factor, should he be included in the 11.

Left-handed Tilak Varma being left out of the World Cup squad was along expected lines. He could have got the nod ahead of Suryakumar, especially being a left-hander. But then, you don’t try untested players in a crucial tournament like the World Cup, do you?

The chosen 15 carry the nation's hopes and have to go through the pressure of expectations in front of their home fans. But then, these 15 have all the right ingredients to help the two-time champions regain the World Cup.

THE SQUAD: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (VC), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav.