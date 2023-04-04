Indian sports industry surpasses Rs 14,000 crore, endorsement market up 20% led by Kohli, Dhoni

The Indian sports industry recorded significant growth in revenues last year, with spends crossing over Rs 14,000 crore.

The growth was driven by cricket with the sport contributing to 85 percent of the sponsorship spends, according to GroupM ESP today launched the 10th edition of the Sporting Nation Report 2023 on sports sponsorship in India.

The growth of cricket sponsorship can be attributed to several reasons, including the Indian cricket team playing almost the double number of matches, as compared to 2021. The Indian Premier League (IPL) contributed the major revenue by adding two new franchises – Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, and a full house of central sponsorship.

Emerging sports like football, kabaddi and marathon have also seen a massive upsurge in sponsorship spends, contributing to the remaining 15 percent.

Maryam Farooqui