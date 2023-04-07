 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian sports industry smashes records, spending surpasses Rs 14,000 crore: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 07, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST

The report reveals that cricket continues to dominate the Indian sports sponsorship landscape, contributing to 85 percent of the sponsorship spends. Emerging sports like football and kabaddi also see an upsurge in sponsorship spends in India

Sports celebrity endorsement market in India sees a 20% growth, with cricketers leading the way

The Indian sports industry witnessed a significant growth curve in 2022, with spends crossing over Rs 14,000 crore, GroupM ESP stated in the Sporting Nation Report 2023 on sports sponsorship in India.

The report highlights the growth of sports sponsorship in India, with spends on-ground, teams and franchise rising by Rs 3021 crore, a 105 percent growth from 2021, making the total sponsorship spends Rs 5907 crore.

The overall increase in spends was due to the rise in the number of IPL matches, addition of two new IPL teams, ICC T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, FIFA World Cup, and the return of several emerging sports events and tournaments.

Moreover, Indian women athletes and women cricketers saw a phenomenal rise, with the Indian women's cricketers making a name for themselves on the international stage. The report also highlights key aspects of how brands are expected to approach spending on sporting events differently with the rise of OTT, and the sports industry is one of the better-performing sectors in the economy.