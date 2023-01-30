English
    Indian men's hockey team coach Graham Reid resigns following World Cup debacle

    Reid, who was appointed India coach in April 2019, led the team to a historic bronze medal finish at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

    PTI
    January 30, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST
    (FILE PHOTO) Coach Graham Reid with the Indian men's hockey team at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

    Indian men's hockey team chief coach Graham Reid on Monday resigned from his position following the host nation's disastrous outing at the just-concluded World Cup.

    The 58-year-old Australian submitted his resignation to Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, a day after the conclusion of the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, where Germany beat Belgium in a penalty shoot-out to emerge as champions.

    "It is now time for me to step aside and hand over the reigns to the next management," Reid said, announcing his retirement.