India to meet Pakistan in Asian junior squash men's final

Feb 11, 2023 / 08:38 PM IST

India will take on Pakistan in the men's final of the HCL 21st Asian Junior Team Championship 2023 in Chennai on Sunday.

In the semi-finals played on Saturday, the second-seeded Indian team edged out Korea 2-1, while top-seeded Pakistan blanked Malaysia.

However, the Indian women's team went down 1-2 to top-ranked Malaysia in the semi-finals.

Results: Semifinals Junior (Men) India beat Korea 2-1 (Krishna Mishra lost to Jooyoung Na 10-12, 9-11, 8-11; Shaurya Bawa beat Kun Kim 10-12, 8-11, 11-8, 11-1, 11-6; Paarth Ambani beat Seojin Oh 11-9, 11-5, 11-4).