India secure WTC final berth after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in thriller

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 12:32 PM IST

India will play Australia in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7.

India on Monday qualified for the prestigious World Test Championship (WTC) final after New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by two wickets in a thrilling last-ball finish in the Christchurch game.

This is India's second successive entry into the WTC final, with the previous one coming in the inaugural cycle in 2021, where they lost to New Zealand.

With the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side's only shot at the WTC final berth hinging on a 2-0 victory against the Kiwis in the away series, the loss for the Islanders ended their hopes of securing a spot.