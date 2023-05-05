This city is likely to host India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup match

This will be the first time India and Pakistan will face off in a 50-over World Cup game in India since 2011. (File photo).

The India vs Pakistan 2023 50-over World Cup match is likely to take place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, as per a report in the Indian Express.

The report also stated that Pakistan are likely to play most of their matches in Bengaluru and Chennai due to security reasons. Additionally, Bangladesh are likely to play a lot of their matches in Kolkata and Guwahati to reduce the distance for the traveling fans.

The BCCI are likely to reveal the full schedule for the World Cup after the completion of the Indian Premier League. The quadrennial event is likely to start on October 5 with Delhi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Kolkata, Rajkot, Indore, Bengaluru, and Dharamshala shortlisted to host the matches.

India and Pakistan last faced off in a 50-over World Cup match in India in 2011 when the Men in Blue won the semifinal in Mohali. The last time the two teams faced off in a 20-over World Cup match in India was in 2016 when India beat Pakistan at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

India have lost just one game to Pakistan in World Cup events, when the Men in Green beat the Men in Blue in the 20-over World Cup in Dubai.

