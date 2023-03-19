 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India bowled out for third lowest ODI total against Australia in Visakhapatnam

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST

Mitchell Starc once again turned out to be tormentor-in-chief as his five-wicket haul blew away India for a lowly 117 against Australia in the second ODI, in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Starc, who had three wickets in the previous game, took 5 for 53 in eight overs, including four in his first spell as India were bowled out for their third-lowest total against Australia, in just 26 overs.

With nip off the surface providing a lot of help, Starc bowled ideal back-of-the-length deliveries with a couple angled across the right-handers and a few which came in after pitching.

The decisive damage was done by Starc while Sean Abbott (3/23) and Nathan Ellis (2/13) then bowled hard lengths to run through the lower-middle order in what turned out to be a disastrous day for the hosts.