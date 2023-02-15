 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India becomes top team in all formats briefly before dropping back to second in Test rankings

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 10:17 PM IST

India (115) are 11 rating points behind Australia (126) in the ICC Test rankings.

India on Wednesday briefly claimed the top spot in the ICC Test rankings to become the number one ranked side in all three formats of the game only to drop back to number two in the longest format.

India had dislodged the Pat Cummins-led Australia, according to an ICC update in the afternoon.

Already the top T20 side, India had reached the number one spot in ODIs last month after beating New Zealand 3-0.

However, after the latest update in the evening, India have moved back to the second spot behind Australia in Test rankings.