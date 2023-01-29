English
    India beat New Zealand by six wickets to level series

    Opting to bat, New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals to end with 99 for eight.

    PTI
    January 29, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST
    Chasing 100, Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten (Image: ICC)

    India beat New Zealand by six wickets in the second T20 to level the three-match series here on Sunday.

    Opting to bat, New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals to end with 99 for eight.

    Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets for India, giving away only seven runs in his two overs.

    Chasing 100, Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 26 as India scored 101 for four in 19.5 overs Brief Scores: New Zealand: 99 for 8 in 20 overs (Mitchell Santner 19; Arshdeep Singh 2/7).