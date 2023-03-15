 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

India beat Australia in penalty shootout in second leg match in FIH Pro League

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:23 PM IST

India had won both the double-legged matches against world champions Germany 3-2 and 6-3 while they had beaten world number four Australia 5-4 in the first leg match on Sunday.

Veteran goal-keeper P R Sreejesh starred in the shootout which India won 4-3 to notch up their fourth win on the trot at the Birsa Munda Stadium. (File photo of Sreejesh. Image credit: Twitter)

India beat Australia for the second time in three days as the home side emerged victorious in the penalty shootout in the second leg match of the FIH Pro League here on Wednesday.

The two teams were locked 2-2 during regulation time.

Veteran goal-keeper P R Sreejesh starred in the shootout which India won 4-3 to notch up their fourth win on the trot at the Birsa Munda Stadium. The win cemented India's top position in the standings which they had achieved on Monday.

Vivek Sagar Prasad (2nd minute) and Sukhjeet Singh (47th) scored for India in the regulation time, while Nathan Ephraums (37th and 52nd) struck twice for Australia, In the shootout, captain Harmanpreet Singh, Sukhjeet and Dilpreet Singh scored as India ended their home campaign in style.