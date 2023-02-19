 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

India beat Australia by six wickets in second Test to go 2-0 up in series

Moneycontrol News
Feb 19, 2023 / 02:23 PM IST

India vs Australia: Set a target of 115 after Australia were bowled out for 113 in their second innings, India completed the chase in 26.4 overs on the third day of the match.

Cheteshwar Pujara (R) with teammate Srikar Bharat run between the wickets during the third day of the second Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on February 19.

India defeated Australia by six wickets in the second Test to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series in another three-day finish here on Sunday.

Set a target of 115 after Australia were bowled out for 113 in their second innings, India completed the chase in 26.4 overs on the third day of the match.

India were 14 for 1 at lunch.

Earlier in the day, Ravindra Jadeja returned with brilliant figures of 7/42 in 12.1 overs while his spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin took three Australian wickets.