India beat Australia 5-4 in FIH Pro League in rare win

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 10:51 PM IST

Captain Harmanpreet Singh got his mojo back as he scored a hat-trick, all from penalty corners, to lead India to a rare 5-4 win over Australia in a nine-goal thriller in the FIH Pro-League hockey here on Sunday.

Harmanpreet found the target in the 13th, 14th and 55th minutes after Australia had taken an early lead as quickly as in the second minute through a field goal from Joshua Beltz, as the home side were 2-1 ahead at the end of the first quarter.

The Indian domination continued with Jugraj Singh converting a penalty stroke in the 17th minute before Selvam Karthi scored a field goal in the 25th minute to give his side a 4-1 lead at half time.

India, who had stunned world champions Germany 3-2 on Friday, did not score any goal in the third quarter but Australia did through Ky Willott in the 42nd minute at the Birsa Munda Stadium.