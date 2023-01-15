 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ICC World Cup 2023: Can India pull off another victory on home turf, come October?

R. Kaushik
Jan 15, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST

India vs Sri Lanka and India vs New Zealand ODI series this month will provide greater clarity into which way the brains trust is leaning, and what brand of cricket the team wants to espouse.

A late addition for the ODI series against Sri Lanka, Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out before the first game, with the BCCI saying he needed ‘more time to build bowling resilience’. (File photo)

It hardly warrants repeated reminders that India’s cricketers haven’t been able to add to their collection of global trophies since the Champions Trophy in England in 2013. By the time the 50-over World Cup comes around in October-November, the drought would have spilled over to an 11th year. Seldom do India go into a major tournament without the pressure of expectations, but that will be magnified in nine months’ time, considering that the World Cup returns to Indian soil for the first time since 2011.

A dozen years back, India became the first team to win the World Cup in their own backyard. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s winning six in the final off Nuwan Kulasekara has gone into folklore; Rohit Sharma will be expected to deliver an encore, no matter how daunting that task might be. In a tournament as high-pressure and lengthy as the World Cup, a zillion things need to go right for a team to emerge triumphant, just one little slip-up is enough for the Promised Land to remain elusive.

India began their first early preparations for the big bash in Guwahati on Tuesday, in the first of three One-Day Internationals against Dasun Shanaka’s Sri Lanka, and wrapped up the series at the first time of asking at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, grabbing an unbeatable 2-0 lead.

At a generous estimate, they have no more than 20 ODIs – as of now – to get their act right. They will no doubt draw lessons from their build-up to the T20 World Cup in Australia late last year, which they approached as one of the favourites but again flattered to deceive, crashing out after a humbling ten-wicket hammering by England in the semis.

In the 12 months between the T20 World Cups in the UAE and Australia, India tried out nearly 30 players under the new management team of Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid. If the idea was to unearth multiple options and back-ups for each position, they weren’t to be disappointed because several players put their hand up and asked to be counted. But because the net was cast far and wide and because so many players commanded attention with their performances in bilateral series, there was a sense that not too many had had the opportunity to grow into their roles.

It didn’t help that, having populated the top-three with young and fearless attackers emboldened by their successes in the IPL, India plumped for the experienced trio of Rohit, K.L. Rahul and Virat Kohli for the World Cup. Captain Rohit and his deputy Rahul were particular letdowns, and even though Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav gave it their all, India’s opening woes came back to haunt them when it mattered the most.