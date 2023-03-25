 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship 2023: Nikhat Zareen and Lovlina Borgohain to fight for gold

Rudraneil Sengupta
Mar 25, 2023 / 01:16 PM IST

Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Saweety Boora (81kg) are through to the finals too.

Technically, Nikhat Zareen is possibly the finest boxer in India, and she backs it up with a lot of power, despite the drop in weight. (Image source: Twitter/@nikhat_zareen)

On an unusually cool and drizzly spring day on March 23 in New Delhi, Indian women’s boxing had one of the finest days in its short history. Four boxers—2022 Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghanghas, defending world champion Nikhat Zareen, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and Saweety Boora, a three-time Asian medallist on the comeback trail, were all in action in the semi-finals of the Women’s World Boxing Championship at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Even among partisan fans, and certainly among the journalists gathered at the stadium, the mood was not optimistic. Nitu, who had won all her bouts by RSC to reach the semis—Referee Stops Contest, where the ring official terminates a contest if one fighter is too dominant for her opponent—was the only one who had a clear chance to make the finals. That was the consensus. For the rest, other theories and observations floated around. A semi-final spot means at least a bronze is guaranteed, and for Indian athletes, usually starved of medals, that would be good enough—the sub-text being the boxers would not go into the ring with the same hunger.

Bronze guaranteed

Nikhat was visibly tired at the end of her quarter-final bout, she could barely raise her arm when she was declared the winner. There's good reason for her fatigued state—she had dropped a couple of kilos to fit into the 50kg category, after her usual 52kg was dropped from the 2024 Paris Olympics, and cutting weight comes with the attendant problem of lower strength and stamina. She was also unseeded at this world championship—yes, she had won the 2022 world title, but that was in 52kg, and this was her first time in 50kg, so she could not be seeded. Which in turn meant that she had to start from the round of 64, and had fought at least two more bouts than the seeded boxers. The semi-final would be her fifth bout in five days, enough to leave any boxer of any calibre with no fuel in the tank.