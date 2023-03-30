 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: I prefer opening but open to any role that captain wants me to perform: Rahane

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 11:01 PM IST

Indian Premier League 2023: On the eve of the opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, Rahane was asked about his role in the CSK set-up, since the team has in place a set opening pair in Devon Conway and Rutu Gaikwad.

Rahane said that he felt that he was batting in good rhythm after having a decent domestic season with 634 runs in seven Ranji games for Mumbai.

An opener in the T20 format, Chennai Super Kings' Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday said he is ready to play in any position in the 16th Indian Premier League.

"I have always been an opener. I have always opened the batting in T20 format, so not much of a difference in my role. Still whatever the management and captain asks me to do, I am always open to doing it. For me, it's always about the team, so whenever I get an opportunity I will give my best," Rahane told mediapersons.

Rahane gave an open-ended reply when asked if Ben Stokes have any chance of bowling, or he will play only as a specialist batter, as reported by the British media.