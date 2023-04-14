 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023: I am recovering well, says Rishabh Pant after meeting Delhi Capitals teammates

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 08:08 PM IST

Indian Premier League: Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway last December.

Sorely missed in a forgettable campaign so far, Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant on Friday said he is "getting better with each passing day", months after being treated for multiple injuries arising out of a horrific car accident.

When asked about his recovery, Pant said, "I am recovering very well and I'm getting better with each passing day. I came to visit the National Cricket Academy and the Delhi Capitals happened to be there. So I met the team." Though he is recovering, he is unlikely to make a comeback anytime soon.

Pant caught up with his teammates on the sidelines of the training session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.