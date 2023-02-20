 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

I am neither a rebel nor a trend-setter: Sania Mirza

PTI
Feb 20, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST

A few people chose to call her a trailblazer while some labelled her a rebel. She says she is none and just lived life "on her own terms".

Sania implored the society to accept differences in opinion and not brand as "villain or heroes" the people who dare to do things in their own way. (Image source: Instagram/mirzasaniar)

Sania Mirza is not apologetic for being one of a kind.

A few people chose to call her a trailblazer while some labelled her a rebel. She says she is none and just lived life "on her own terms".

Splashed with mind-blowing success and achievements that no Indian female tennis player could enjoy and which are unlikely to be emulated in the imminent future, Sania has lived an inspiring life.

During a free-wheeling chat at her villa in Dubai, Sania implored the society to accept differences in opinion and not brand as "villain or heroes" the people who dare to do things in their own way.