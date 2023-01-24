 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I am hoping Bumrah plays in last two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma

PTI
Jan 24, 2023 / 11:03 PM IST

"Not too sure about Bumrah, I am hoping he plays next (last) two Tests (against Australia), we don't want to take any risks with him as back injuries are always critical. We have a lot of cricket coming back after that also," Rohit said in Indore

India skipper Rohit Sharma is hoping that pace ace Jasprit Bumrah would return to lead the attack in the last two Tests of the upcoming four-match series against world number one Australia.

"Not too sure about Bumrah, I am hoping he plays next (last) two Tests (against Australia), we don't want to take any risks with him as back injuries are always critical. We have a lot of cricket coming back after that also," Rohit said in Indore on Tuesday.

"We are in constant touch with physios and doctors in NCA. The medical team will give him as much time as he wants," he added.