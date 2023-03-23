 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How IPL turned into Decacorn with $10.9 billion valuation in 15 years

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 06:05 PM IST

The media rights deal makes IPL the second biggest sporting league in the world, on a per match basis, said a report titled IPL-The Pioneer of Indian Unicorns.

The 2023 season of IPL will begin on March 31 and go on till May 28.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) considered as one of the biggest sporting leagues in the world turned a unicorn since its first year and in its 15th year went on to become a decacorn, a business with its value crossing $10 billion.

IPL's total value in 2008 was over a billion dollars, making it the first unicorn  from India, even before companies like Inmobi and Flipkart, said analysis, titled IPL-The Pioneer of Indian Unicorns by D & P Advisory."

Of the earliest set of 100-odd unicorns that exist in India currently like InMobi which turned a unicorn in 2011 and Flipkart in 2012, IPL did so in 2008, making it the oldest of the current set of unicorns.

"This unicorn (IPL) is the most profitable of all the startups out there. The league has been a game-changer for the Indian sports industry, and our analysis highlights its incredible success from the very beginning," said Santosh N, managing partner of D & P Advisory.