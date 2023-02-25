 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How coaches and managers are using AI to build winning teams and track player fitness

Nivash Jeevanandam
There's no denying the uses of AI for sports, from postgame analysis to in-game action and fan engagement. A look at some advances and some limitations of current machine learning systems and their applications.

From tweaking the composition of a team to preparing for medical exigencies during a multi-sport event, AI fixes are getting better and are being more widely deployed the world over. (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Technology has become increasingly important in all areas of the sports industry, including scouting, training, performance analysis, fan engagement, broadcasting, and management.

Over the past two decades, coaches have increasingly turned to data science to boost their teams' overall performance and making split-second judgments. For example, referees in football increasingly use Video Assistant Technology to help them make more accurate calls on crucial plays like penalties, free kicks, and red cards.

The speed at which computers can process data has also contributed to sports fans' insatiable desire for new strategies and tools. Now with advances in deep learning, the sporting experience is set to undergo even more radical transformations. Let us explore some of them:

AI monitors the player's performance.