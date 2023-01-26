English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Hockey World Cup: World's top four battle out in semifinals

    World number one Australia face Germany, ranked fourth in the FIH chart, in the first semifinal while defending champions Belgium take on last two edition's runner-up Netherlands in the second last four match in the Battle of Lowlands at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 26, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    The four top-ranked sides expectedly made it to the semifinals of the FIH Men's World Cup but with little separating Australia, Germany, Netherlands and Belgium it is difficult to predict which two's quest for the title will continue after the last four stage matches here on Friday.

    World number one Australia face Germany, ranked fourth in the FIH chart, in the first semifinal while defending champions Belgium take on last two edition's runner-up Netherlands in the second last four match in the Battle of Lowlands at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday.

    Of the four teams, world number three and three-time champions Netherlands have had the easiest passage to the semifinals with a 5-1 win over South Korea, who punched above their weight, in their quarterfinal match.

    Germany, who have won the tournament twice but made it to the last four for the first time since 2010, had the toughest route to the semifinals. They had to play in the crossovers after finishing second in their pool, while the other three teams directly qualified for the quarterfinals.