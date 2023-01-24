 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hockey World Cup: Australia enter semifinals for 12th time on trot, beat Spain 4-3 in tight match

Jan 24, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST

Spain captain Marc Miralles committed a costly mistake in their quarterfinal match as he failed to score from the penalty stroke four minutes from the final hooter, when his team was training 3-4.

Jeremy Hayward struck twice from the penalty corner as title favourites Australia eked out a narrow 4-3 win over Spain and enter their 12th straight semifinals of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Bubaneswar on Tuesday.

Winners of the 1986, 2010 and 2014 editions, Australia have made it to the semifinals of the World Cup on 11 occasions since the 1978 tournament in Buenos Aires.

Had he scored, the match would have gone to the shootout.