Hockey debacle highlights Indian sports teams’ tendency to choke 

Last week India failed to reach the quarter finals of the World Cup Hockey tournament after losing to New Zealand, a team ranked six places below it. For the record India hasn’t entered the medals round of the quadrennial event for 48 years. But a bronze medal at the Olympics in 2021 and the privilege of playing at home cheered on by thousands of fans, gave rise to hopes that this time the well-trained team would go deep, at least into the last four stages. In the event, it struggled to beat a young Spanish side and later a Wales team playing in its first ever World Cup.

Against New Zealand, the Indian team had a comfortable 3-1 advantage with 20 minutes left. But with the Kiwis capitalized on its opponent’s mounting anxiety and India just seemed to crumble.

Not too long ago, the even more fancied Indian cricket team had lost to the same country in the finals of the World Test Championship. The hard-working Kiwi side played with doggedness and grit to best the fancied Indian team which just collapsed on the final day of the match.

In both instances, the tag of chokers suggests itself. These were not isolated events. It has been the fate of many Indian teams in the last few years. A rampaging Indian T20 squad lost to England in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup last year. That’s after a similar fate in the 50-Over World Cup semifinals in 2019.

For decades, Indian athletes were the poor cousins at global sporting events. With little to show by way of medals, they were there mostly for representational purposes with only an occasional individual performance drawing attention. Universal respect was reserved for a Sunil Gavaskar or a Prakash Padukone or the all-conquering hockey team. For the rest, they invited sympathy or worse, pity. Ian Botham once called the Indians he played against as such nice guys that you hated beating them. All that seemed to have changed with the exploits of the Kapil Dev-led team in the 1983 World Cup. It was an inflection point for Indian sport and with money pouring in, there was a marked change in attitudes. Indian sportsmen and women are now backed by big budgets flowing from generous corporate patronage and have enormous fan following wherever in the world they are playing. Indeed, in many sports, India has emerged as the big bully of the game.

Hockey World Cup: Australia enter semifinals for 12th time on trot, beat Spain 4-3 in tight match In cricket, for instance, the conditions are regularly bent to accommodate Indian interests. Even in Hockey, India has enormous international clout provoking Belgian player Elliot Van Strydonck to term the International Hockey Federation’s decision to hold three of the last four hockey world cups in India as “unfair” attributing it to “the power of money”. Belgium, incidentally, won the Men's Hockey World Cup in 2018, the European Championship in 2019, the 2020-21 FIH Pro League and the gold medal at 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is in the finals of the ongoing tournament. There’s another reason why the tag of chokers seems at odds with the current lot of Indian sportsmen and women. Judging by their body language, the chest bumps and the high fives as well as the verbal volleys hurled at opponents, Indian sportsmen don’t seem to be suffering from any complex vis-a-vis their opponents. Nor should they. Training facilities in India, at least for these games, are among the best in the world and teams are provided with any number of support staff including mental conditioning coaches. So why do they still choke when it comes to crucial moments on the field? The answer might lie in that much-misused word “pressure”. A cursory glance at many of the results quoted above reveals how on each of these occasions the Indian teams were expected, nay, willed to win. By building up the players into supermen, the media, analysts, fans and sponsors, left the teams with no way out. An Indian team decimated in the first test of the series against Australia in 2019, turned the tables on the Aussies in the subsequent tests to seal a historic series win. With the burden of expectation lifted off their shoulders, the group of players, mostly young, inexperienced and with nothing to lose, performed well above their abilities. At the Olympics, after its 1-7 drubbing in the second game against Australia, much of the expectation burden was off and the team went on to win the bronze medal. At Bhubaneshwar, by contrast, everyone wanted the gold, no less. In a brilliant paper, Fractured Action—Choking in Sport and its Lessons for Excellence, Sport, Ethics and Philosophy, Jesús Ilundáin-Agurruza, Professor and Chair of the philosophy department at Linfield University, writes “Fear, one of the six basic emotions, anchors the affective tonality of choking at its simplest, most pragmatically expedient level. Under its rubric we fit anxiety, worry, unbridled nerves, and even anger.” In these moments, the players forget their training, the thousands of hours doing the same thing over and over again until they are near perfect. And they start thinking either of the consequences of losing or the next steps from winning. The consequences are disastrous.

