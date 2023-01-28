 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hockey debacle highlights Indian sports teams’ tendency to choke 

Sundeep Khanna
Jan 28, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

Burden of expectation - from being favourites to win or playing at home - can sometimes make athletes forget years of training and thousands of hours of practice.

The Indian hockey team in Bhubaneswar during the 2023 World Hockey Cup. (Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia)

Last week India failed to reach the quarter finals of the World Cup Hockey tournament after losing to New Zealand, a team ranked six places below it. For the record India hasn’t entered the medals round of the quadrennial event for 48 years. But a bronze medal at the Olympics in 2021 and the privilege of playing at home cheered on by thousands of fans, gave rise to hopes that this time the well-trained team would go deep, at least into the last four stages. In the event, it struggled to beat a young Spanish side and later a Wales team playing in its first ever World Cup.

Against New Zealand, the Indian team had a comfortable 3-1 advantage with 20 minutes left. But with the Kiwis capitalized on its opponent’s mounting anxiety and India just seemed to crumble.

Not too long ago, the even more fancied Indian cricket team had lost to the same country in the finals of the World Test Championship. The hard-working Kiwi side played with doggedness and grit to best the fancied Indian team which just collapsed on the final day of the match.

In both instances, the tag of chokers suggests itself. These were not isolated events. It has been the fate of many Indian teams in the last few years. A rampaging Indian T20 squad lost to England in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup last year. That’s after a similar fate in the 50-Over World Cup semifinals in 2019.