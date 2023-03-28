 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Here is a SWOT analysis of Group B teams in this IPL

Guru Krishnan
Mar 28, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST

Will SRH suffer due to absence of three stars for opening matches? Will CSK do it for Dhoni this time around? Can a matured Hardik Pandya do the trick for Gujarat Titans? Let’s find all that out and also where Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore stand.

Here is a SWOT analysis of Group B teams in this IPL

With South Africa playing a two-match ODI series against The Netherlands on March 31 and April 2, nine South Africans will miss the first couple of matches for their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises.

The 2016 IPL champion, Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be the most affected with three players – captain Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket keeper) and Marco Jansen – arriving late.

For the other franchises, Quinton de Kock (LSG), Sisanda Magala (CSK), David Miller (GT), Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje (both DC), and Kagiso Rabada (Punjab Kings) will arrive late.

The participation of these players in the ODIs against The Netherlands is important as winning the series would help SA’s process of getting a direct entry into the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.