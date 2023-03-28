Here is a SWOT analysis of Group B teams in this IPL

With South Africa playing a two-match ODI series against The Netherlands on March 31 and April 2, nine South Africans will miss the first couple of matches for their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises.

The 2016 IPL champion, Sunrisers Hyderabad, will be the most affected with three players – captain Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wicket keeper) and Marco Jansen – arriving late.

For the other franchises, Quinton de Kock (LSG), Sisanda Magala (CSK), David Miller (GT), Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje (both DC), and Kagiso Rabada (Punjab Kings) will arrive late.

The participation of these players in the ODIs against The Netherlands is important as winning the series would help SA’s process of getting a direct entry into the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Here, moneycontrol.com does a SWOT analysis of the five Group B teams:

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Strengths: Any team will ride itself well on the strength of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s presence alone. His inspirational presence in the side, his leadership skills, shrewd tactics, encouragement of players, ability to finish games, though this aspect has dwindled with age, are what CSK still rely on.

That the players are willing to give their all for this franchise and for Dhoni make them a title contender. Don’t forget, CSK won the title in 2021 when everyone had doubts about the team that was dominated by ageing stars.

Weaknesses: The reliance on Dhoni for almost everything has made CSK struggle for a good leader to take the team forward. Dhoni has no match practice, having last played in a competitive match in last year’s IPL. He has worked his way into match fitness in the intervening period and in the CSK camp. That apart, they are already hit by injuries to two of their key pacers, Mukesh Choudhary (lower back), who impressed last year with 16 wickets, and New Zealand’s tall paceman Kyle Jamieson.

The Kiwi has been replaced by South Africa’s Sisanda Magala, whose economy rate in T20s is in excess of 8 an over and more than nine in T20Is.

Opportunities: While nothing can be sure as far as Dhoni is concerned, there are reports that this could be the double World Cup-winning India captain’s last appearance in IPL. As the Indian team did for Sachin Tendulkar in 2011, winning the World Cup in his last quadrennial appearance, this IPL provides a great opportunity for the team to get its act together consistently and win it for Dhoni, who has led the franchise to four IPL titles.

Threats: Who next after Dhoni? Last year, CSK named Ravindra Jadeja as captain but that was a disaster, so much so that Dhoni had to take back the reins. CSK, though, finished ninth in 2022 with the promise of returning strong in 2023. CSK is a mix of players in the mid-30s and could find the going tough and their key performers are in this bracket.

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD

Strengths: A look at SRH’s 25-member squad will show 10 all-rounders, a mix of overseas and Indian talent, eight batsmen and seven bowlers. They will have a new captain in Aiden Markram, who led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to title victory in the SA20 tournament in February this year. Markram is an experienced batsman who has had the taste of Indian conditions in the past and has done well in internationals and in IPL previously.

Weaknesses: While Umran Malik’s pace is something to cheer about, it would be very effective if he did not go for runs aplenty. His economy rate is 8.96 in all T20s and 8.83 in IPL. When he becomes erratic, batsmen take the speed to their advantage and deflect the ball into the gaps for easy runs. No doubt, you give runs in order to fetch wickets, and he took 22 of them in 14 matches last season. If only Malik can control his speed and be a little economical, SRH will be a top bowling unit.

Opportunities: The Hyderabad franchise will make the most of all-rounder Washington Sundar, who has been a bit low in confidence after having left out of the playing 11 in the recent internationals. Not afraid to take the new ball, bowl in the Power Play and also in the death, Sundar has invariably given breakthroughs and checked the flow of runs. Consistent performances in IPL will only make his place in the Indian team that much more certain.

Threats: It is not sure if SRH made the right move by releasing Kane Williamson from their squad before the December 2022 auctions. Williamson may have struggled to score runs in last year’s IPL but there is no substitute to the class that Williamson is. SRH can only hope that the ones they have acquired after releasing 12 players before the auctions last year will do the job for them this year.

GUJARAT TITANS

Strengths: The Ahmedabad franchise has retained a majority of their players who helped it to win the title in its first year of participation last year. They released only four and acquired quality medium-pacers Shivam Mavi and Ireland left-arm seamer Joshua Little, and New Zealand run machine Kane Williamson, among others. They have a solid middle order that can finish the job of chasing totals admirably. Led by a matured Hardik Pandya, who showed he could be a good leader, his success as Titans captain elevated him to the position of vice-captain of the Indian white ball team and standing in when regular captain Rohit Sharma is missing.

Weaknesses: The Titans have all the bases covered that it is difficult to find any weakness in their squad. You may look at Titans having released explosive England opener Jason Roy as a weakness but Roy did not play in the 2022 IPL after withdrawing due to bio-bubble fatigue. Roy was hardly missed last year. Be it power hitting at the top and middle, finishers, medium-pace and spin, Titans have filled all of them with quality players.

Opportunities: Only CSK and MI have won back-to-back IPL titles. This year gives an opportunity for Titans to emulate the two most successful IPL teams. It also allows someone like Kane Williamson to bat with freedom and be flexible in the batting order, depending on the situation, which he was unable to do as SRH captain, often having to anchor his end.

Threats: As the Cricket World Cup is to be played later this year, managing the workload of India’s key players in the Titans squad, including medium-pacer Md Shami and captain Hardik Pandya himself, is something the franchise will be paying attention to. Not to mention, Shami and Pandya have had injuries in the past. They will be mindful of that.

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Strengths: One of the most popular IPL franchises, despite not winning a title in the last 15 editions, RCB have some of the world’s best batsmen and T20 specialists in all the departments. In Virat Kohli, who has been a different batsman altogether, batting freely in the last one year after relinquishing captaincy, they have one of the most inspirational batsmen.

Weaknesses: Despite the presence of some giants of world cricket over the years, the title has eluded them. Call it luck or whatever, RCB has somehow not got what it takes to cross the hurdle. They finished runners-up three times (2009, 2011, 2016), failing in the run chases, and losing two of them narrowly. Not converting the starts into big scores is one of the factors that has bothered RCB over the years.

Opportunities: Opportunity lost for one man is opportunity gained by another. Having gone unsold at the IPL auction in December 2022, New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell was roped in after England’s Will Jacks was ruled out with a muscle injury. Bracewell showed he could change the course of the game with his batting prowess in the Hyderabad ODI recently against India. Bracewell is a specialist off-spinner too, with an economy rate of 6.52. He will make the most of the opportunity in his maiden IPL participation and try to help RCB win the elusive title.

Threats: Doubts remain over the fitness and availability of all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for the full duration. He is working towards 100 percent fitness following a leg fracture suffered last year. “The legs are okay. It’s alright. It’s still going to be a couple of months before I am at my 100 percent but hopefully, it is good enough to get through this tournament and still do the job,” said Maxwell on the RCB website.

PUNJAB KINGS

Strengths: Punjab Kings broke the record by acquiring the most expensive player in IPL history, England left-arm medium-pacer and useful batsman, Sam Curran, for Rs 18.50 crore. Curran’s value shot up manifold after bowling England to victory in the T20 World Cup. The presence of experienced captain Shikhar Dhawan and big-hitting Liam Livingstone give the the PBKS total a boost. Livingstone, in particular, can alter the course of the game with a blinder of an innings, clearing the boundary with ease.

Weaknesses: The last couple of seasons saw PBKS consistently lose from winning situations. Having got the firepower upfront, they missed to convert them into winning totals or surpassing the opposition total. Captaincy was something that has bothered them -- changing captains frequently and not giving one captain a consistent, long rope. Perform or perish has been their keyword and failure to get the desired results saw PBKS not renew the contract of their chief coach Anil Kumble after last year’s IPL and letting go of their captain Mayank Agarwal, last year.

Opportunities: PBKS have roped in Australia’s player of the tournament in the recent Big Bash League, Matthew Short, as a replacement for the injured Englishman David Bairstow. Adelaide Strikers’ Short will look to replicate his BBL performances (458 runs and 11 wickets with off-spin) in his first time as an IPL player.

Threats: Inconsistency has been PBKS’ bane. Apart from a third-place finish in 2008 and runner-up position in 2014, they have finished fifth or below in all the remaining years. The pressure to perform hangs around their neck with the fear that the players’ places may be in doubt if they don’t do well. This makes it all the more difficult for some of the players and in turn has an adverse effect on their performances.