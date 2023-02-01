 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Gill hits maiden T20I ton as India beat New Zealand with biggest run margin in shortest format

PTI
Feb 01, 2023 / 10:42 PM IST

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill continued his fine form and showcased his array of shots, hitting the New Zealand bowlers to all parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium to score 126 not out off just 63 balls with the help of 12 fours and seven sixes.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill smashed a whirlwind unbeaten maiden century in the shortest format as India thrashed New Zealand by 168 runs, their biggest ever win in terms of runs, in the third and final T20 International to pocket the hard-fought series 2-1 here on Wednesday.

India's second-highest margin of victory was a 143-run win over Ireland in Dublin in 2018.

Gill continued his fine form and showcased his array of shots, hitting the New Zealand bowlers to all parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium to score 126 not out off just 63 balls with the help of 12 fours and seven sixes.

Riding on Gill's brilliance, India posted 234 for 4 after electing to bat.