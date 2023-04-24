 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gate named after Sachin Tendulkar unveiled at SCG to mark his 50th birthday

Moneycontrol News
Apr 24, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar, who turns 50 on Monday, made three centuries and 785 runs with a highest score of 241 not out (in 2004) in five Tests at the SCG and averaged 157 at what he described as his favourite cricket ground outside of India.

A gate named after Sachin Tendulkar was on Monday unveiled at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground here to mark the 50th birthday of the Indian batting legend.

"The Sydney Cricket Ground has been my favourite ground away from India. I have had some great memories at the SCG right from my first tour of Australia in 1991-92," Tendulkar said in a statement issued by the SCG.

Another gate in the name of Brian Lara was also unveiled to mark 30 years since the West Indian legend's innings of 277 at the SCG. The gates were unveiled by SCG and Venues NSW Chairman Rod McGeoch and CEO Kerrie Mather, as well as Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.