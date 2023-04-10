From nearly becoming a sweeper to IPL glory, the extraordinary rise of Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders are locked in an intense high-scoring chase against Lucknow Super Giants who have set them 211 to win in an IPL match. With the contest slipping away, Rinku Singh revives their hopes with two fours and four sixes. With three needed off the final two, a stunning catch from Evin Lewis ends Rinku’s and KKR’s hopes as they finish with 208/8 as they are left crestfallen.

Rashid Khan has taken a hat-trick with his first three deliveries of the 17th over. His victims include Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur. A fine set. KKR were cruising in the chase of 205 before Rashid’s magic turned things around dramatically.

Enter Rinku Singh.

The hopes are quickly fading away. Rinku manages to keep the hopes flickering with a six and a four in the penultimate over. The task now is 29 off six.

Umesh Yadav takes a single off pacer Yash Dayal. Rinku and KKR wouldn't have forgotten the LSG match of 2022. It was bittersweet - bitter because they came agonisingly close. Sweet because KKR knew in Rinku they have a gem. The gem shone in all its glory on Sunday evening at the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. With 28 runs needed off five deliveries, Rinku, the boy from Aligarh, launched himself into IPL stratosphere with five stunning hits out of the park, resulting in 30 memorable runs.

Out of Indian team, Ajinkya Rahane and Vijay Shankar are doing everything right this IPL

30 runs in a grandstand finish to an extraordinary chase where not Vijay Shankar who earlier dazzled with a blistering fifty nor Venkatesh Iyer who kept KKR in the hunt with an equally dominating 83 were the stars. It was Rinku whose unbeaten 48 off 21 will be the most abiding memory from this clash and perhaps, from IPL 2023. A Humble Beginning: Rinku will become a household name after his latest exploits. But not many know the struggles this young allrounder went through to reach where he's today. His journey once took him to a turn where becoming a sweeper (a household worker) was a real possibility. Rinku's father delivers LPG cylinders to homes. His elder brother drives an autorickshaw. Another works in a coaching institute. His family was in a debt. Not good in academics, Rinku describes himself as 'ninth fail'. Cricket was his calling. However, the debt meant whatever earnings Rinku made from the sport, went into its repayment. He once sought his brother's help to land himself a job, a hunt that brought him to the brink of becoming a household worker. Rinku resolved to try his fate in cricket instead. Things took a turn for good. At the IPL auction in 2018, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders jostled for the then 20-year-old's signature. KKR made the winning bid of Rs 80 lakh. "Socha tha 20 lakh mein jaoonga, (thought I would get Rs 20 lakhs), but I was picked up for 80! The first thought that came to the mind was that I can contribute in my big brother's wedding, and save up something for my sister's wedding too. Aur ek achhe se ghar mein shift ho jaoonga," Rinku told the The Indian Express. Fighting those trying circumstances, the 24-year-old didn't give up on his dreams and today, he's basking in his IPL glory. Rinku's time has come.

