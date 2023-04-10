 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
From nearly becoming a sweeper to IPL glory, the extraordinary rise of Rinku Singh

News18
Apr 10, 2023 / 06:43 AM IST

Rashid Khan has taken a hat-trick with his first three deliveries of the 17th over. His victims include Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur. A fine set. KKR were cruising in the chase of 205 before Rashid’s magic turned things around dramatically.

Rinku Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders are locked in an intense high-scoring chase against Lucknow Super Giants who have set them 211 to win in an IPL match. With the contest slipping away, Rinku Singh revives their hopes with two fours and four sixes. With three needed off the final two, a stunning catch from Evin Lewis ends Rinku’s and KKR’s hopes as they finish with 208/8 as they are left crestfallen.

Enter Rinku Singh.

The hopes are quickly fading away. Rinku manages to keep the hopes flickering with a six and a four in the penultimate over. The task now is 29 off six.