Former India U19 World Cup Captain Unmukt Chand goes to Major League Cricket team LA Knight Riders

Former Under 19 (U19) India captain Unmukt Chand has been drafted by Major League Cricket franchise - 'LA Knight Riders'. He was the second player to be picked in round two, and the eighth player to be picked in the March 2023 draft.

A total of 60 players in the domestic player/resident classification category are expected to be drafted on March 20 across nine rounds followed by an Under 23 round. The draft is being held at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Each team is required to take a U23 player in the final round of the draft to promote development, they can also be chosen in the general section of the draft too according to the ESPN Cricinfo website.

Left-arm spinning all-rounder Harmeet Singh, who was also a part of the 2012 India U19 World Cup team, was taken as the first overall draft pick by the Seattle Orcas franchise.

Former India U19 left-arm pace bowler Saurabh Netravalkar was picked by the franchise DC Unicorns. Former Australia captain Aaron Finch was picked by the franchise San Francisco Unicorns as the captain for this season. Previously they had also taken Corey Anderson in Round 1.

My confidence is high, I will play for India: UP Warriorz Simran Shaikh Two former Pakistani players, Hammad Azam and Mukhtar Ahmed were taken by MI New York and DC Freedom, respectively. Former New Zealand allrounder Corey Anderson, was drafted by the San Francisco Unicorns. A total of 54 selections were made in all by the six Major League Cricket franchises to configure their teams.

Moneycontrol News