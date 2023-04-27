 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Football legend Pelé enters Portuguese dictionary. It's an adjective for...

Associated Press
Apr 27, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

Three-time World Cup champion Pelé died in December at age 82 after a fight against colon cancer..

Pelé spent nearly two decades enchanting fans and dazzling opponents as football's prolific scorer. (File)

A Brazilian dictionary has added "Pelé" as an adjective to use when describing someone who is "exceptional, incomparable, unique".

The announcement by the Michaelis dictionary on Wednesday is part of a campaign that gathered more than 125,000 signatures to honor the late soccer great's impact beyond his sport.

The three-time World Cup champion died in December at age 82 after a fight against colon cancer.

The dictionary entry reads: "The one that is extraordinary, or who because of his quality, value or superiority cannot be matched to anything or anyone, just like Pelé; nickname of Edson Arantes do Nascimento (1940-2022), considered the best athlete of all time; exceptional, incomparable, unique. Examples: He is the Pelé of basketball, she is the Pelé of tennis, she is the Pelé of Brazilian theater, he is the Pelé of medicine."