FIH World Cup: Analysis of participating teams

PTI
Jan 11, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST

Argentina (world rank: 7) Rio Olympics champions Argentina are Pan American hockey's falg bearer, having won the continental title on 14 occasions.

Analysis of teams participating in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, beginning here from Friday.

With a swashbuckling style and incredible technical ability, Los Leones can beat any team in the world on their day, something they showed in their 2-1 victory over reigning Olympic and world champions Belgium in November.

But the team coached by former Argentina goalkeeper Mariano Ronconi has struggled in the World Cups, having reached the semifinals only once in their 13 appearances so far -- in the 2014 edition when they had finished third.

Last time, they topped their group but lost to England 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

The loss of star penalty corner specialist Gonzalo Peillat to the German team after playing more than 100 matches for Argentina will be felt.