FIH Men's Hockey World Cup: India beat South Africa 5-2 to finish at ninth position

PTI
Jan 28, 2023 / 09:57 PM IST

India had finished ninth in 1998 and 2014 also. They had finished 10th in 1990 and 2002, 11th in 2006 and 12th in 1986.

Indian hockey players during a classification match of the 2023 Men's FIH Hockey World Cup (PTI Photo)

A dominant India scored twice in the first and fourth quarters to beat South Africa 5-2 in a classification match and finish joint ninth in the FIH Men's World Cup in Rourkela on Saturday.

World number six India earned six penalty corners in the match and scored one from them while South Africa, ranked 14th, got three PCs without converting any one of them. India had 31 circle penetrations in total while South Africa had 22.

With around 60 per cent ball possession, the home side had 14 shots at goal as against nine by South Africa.

Abhishek, who was named player of the match, opened the scoring for India in the fifth minute before captain Harmanpreet Singh struck from his drag flick in the 12th minute.