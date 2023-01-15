 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

FIH Hockey World Cup 2023: How likely are India to qualify?

Abhishek Mukherjee
Jan 15, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

As the hosts, at the 15th edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup, in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela, India have qualified automatically, and as outright favourites against Wales, a win against Spain or England, or two draws, should see them past the league stage.

Indian Men's Hockey team at the ongoing FIH World Cup 2023. (Photo: TWitter)

The 2023 World Cup, in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela, is the 15th edition of the Men’s Hockey World Cup. As hosts, India have qualified automatically, which made them one of only four sides to feature in every single edition of the tournament, along with Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain.

The golden days of Indian hockey were approaching its end but there was still enough steam in the Indian side in the first half of the 1970s. They topped the group to reach the semi-finals in the first edition, in Barcelona 1971, only to lose to Pakistan.

They improved on that in Amstelveen in 1973, where they met the hosts in the final. Surjit Singh Randhawa (the Player of the Tournament) put India 2-0 up inside eight minutes, but Ties Kruize scored twice to equalise. The match went into extra-time, when BP Govinda missed a penalty stroke, and the Netherlands won 4-2 in tie-breakers.

In Kuala Lumpur 1975, India surpassed their previous records by becoming the first non-hosts to win the World Cup. Zahid Sheikh put arch rivals Pakistan ahead early in the match, but Surjit scored, as did Ashok Kumar, and India lifted the trophy for the only time in history.

A star of the 1972 and 1976 Olympics as well as the 1974 and 1978 Asian Games, Surjit died in a car crash at only 32. Dakhla, his native village, was later renamed Surjit Singh Wala.

India have never made it to the top four of a World Cup since 1975. It seemed improbable that this streak of 11 barren tournaments would end — until they won a medal at the Olympics after a 31-year hiatus. If one run can end, why not another?