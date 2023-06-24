FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023: How Indian women’s football was built on barefoot dreams

Many current members of Indian women's football team, which has failed to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, are admirers of the iconic Indian women footballers of the last century. (Photo courtesy All India Football Federation)

When she was called up to the national team, Shanti Mullick chose her favourite jersey number without batting an eyelid. It was No. 10, which the Kolkata-born footballer would don for her country for many years to come.

"In the initial years, we received only one jersey, which you had to wash after every match," says Mullick, 59, who led the Indian women's football team during 1981 and 1983. "We were then playing without boots. All those players who were coming to the national championships were barefoot," she adds. "But it was a joy. We were a happy football family."

The first female footballer to receive the coveted Arjuna Award, Mullick and her fellow players like Shukla Dutta, Kuntala Ghosh, Dosti Dar, Indrani Shah and Chaitali Chatterjee built the Indian women's football team in the '70s and '80s with few perks and a lot of passion for the sport.

Taking pride

A legendary footballer, Mullick played against countries like England, Sweden and Thailand, both at home and abroad, scoring many goals as a striker. When she received the Arjuna Award in 1983, among the other recipients of the honour in the same year were sprinter PT Usha and cricketer Diana Edulji.

As the countdown begins to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, Indian women footballers of yesteryears are looking back at the journey of the national women's football team with pride and nostalgia though the country is yet to qualify for the World Cup. India's qualification would have happened had the Women's World Cup been held before 1991, the year of its first edition in China, when the national women's team were in their golden decades.

"There were several invitation tournaments back then. We played against many countries abroad," recalls Mullick, who launched a coaching centre for girls and boys in Kolkata after retirement. Every weekend morning, about 150 children from the Shanti Mullick Coaching Centre start kicking footballs at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium in south Kolkata after a customary playing of the national anthem.

Former Indian captain Shanti Mullick was the first female footballer to win the Arjuna Award in 1983 (Photo courtesy: Shanti Mullick)

"My father was a football player. When I was checking my Class X examination results, he told me I would be late for football training. 'Go and play,' he said. I quit studies after school to concentrate on football," says Mullick, who also played hockey and handball for Bengal.

Battling prejudices

Manipur's Thongam Tababi Devi, 46, an India player when the country won the first South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women's Championship held in Bangladesh in 2010, wasn't so lucky. "It was difficult for girls, especially for village girls like me, to play football those days," says Tababi Devi, who represented India between 1995 and 2011. "I used to go to the ground secretly," she adds. "Today mothers take their girls to games. It is good for sports."

Manipur's Thongam Tababi Devi is a former India striker and current member of the executive committee of the All India Football Federation (Photo courtesy: Thongam Thababi Devi)

"We were proud of playing for the country," says Tababi Devi, who is today a member of the executive committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the apex body of football for both men and women in the country. Odisha's Pinky Bompal Magar, twice-winner of SAFF Championship, is the other former Indian woman footballer co-opted to AIFF's new executive committee in September last year.

"When I was playing for the country, women's football in India was not ranked by FIFA," says Mullick. Today, India is ranked 60 out of 188 member-countries. In 2013, the country achieved its highest-ever ranking, 49. The United States, the defending World Cup champions, is ranked No.1, followed by Germany, Sweden, England and France.

From Nigeria's 40-year-old captain Onome Ebi to talismanic South African goalkeeper Andile Diamini to charismatic Haitian captain Nerilia Mondesir, football fans will be witnessing incredible on court dramas and poignant stories at the Australia-New Zealand World Cup. India's own football journey, led by such inspirational figures as Mullick and Tababi Devi and later stars like Oinam Bembem Devi, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Aditi Chauhan and Bala Devi, is filled with tales of courage, leadership and style.

Admiring idols

Women's football in India, which owes its origins to early efforts by the Women's Football Federation of India in the mid-1970s, won many laurels in the beginning, becoming the second best team in Asia twice, in 1979 and 1983, long before FIFA started a Women's World Cup.

"It was a lot of hard work then," says Bembem Devi, 43, who began playing for the country as a 15-year-old. "We used our own equipment and travelled by road and train to venues. We didn't have a foreign coach," adds the former Indian captain, who is an Arjuna Award winner and the most-capped Indian female footballer (85 appearances between 1995 and 2016). "We were not thinking about money, we only wanted to play our best for the country."

Former India captain Oinam Bembem Devi, currently AIFF's head of scouting for the national women's football team, with the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup trophy at the final in Mumbai last year (Photo courtesy: Oinam Bembem Devi)

After her retirement in 2015, Bembem Devi became coach of the Manipur women's team in three stints between 2017 and 2022, and later assistant coach of India's U-17 team in 2018. Currently AIFF's head of scouting for the national women's football team, she has inspired a generation of female footballers in the country with her midfield magic and hunger for goals.

At the ongoing Hero Senior National Women's Football Championship final round in Amritsar, Punjab, Bembem Devi was in attendance at all the matches, looking for talent on the pitch where she has given so much for the country. She may not have known that many of the young women from across the country under her watchful eyes grew up wanting to be her.