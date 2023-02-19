 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ex-BCCI panel chief Neeraj Kumar's book talks of 'malpractices' in Indian cricket

PTI
Feb 19, 2023 / 04:53 PM IST

Kumar says in his book, he has attempted to give the readers an "overview of the malpractices that take place in the name of cricket in our country".

Former IPS officer Neeraj Kumar (Image: Wikipedia)

Former IPS officer Neeraj Kumar, who strayed into the world of cricket when he was appointed head of BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) in 2015, says during his stint, he realised fixing is the proverbial tip of the iceberg of corruption in cricket and a "minuscule percentage of the large-scale chicanery that cricket administrators indulge in".

Published by Juggernaut Books, "A Cop in Cricket" is an account of Kumar's personal trials as ACU chief (June 1, 2015 - May 31, 2018) at the BCCI and his "witness statement of the three critical years of the national cricket body caught in the throes of change".

At the same time, he says, having witnessed the goings-on in the BCCI in the wake of the Supreme Court interventions following the Mudgal Committee and Lodha Committee reports, "I am also able to write about the 'agents of change', appointed by the Supreme Court to clean up the Augean stables that is the BCCI".