Ethics Officer dismisses 'Conflict of Interest' complaint against BCCI president Roger Binny

Jan 13, 2023 / 04:48 PM IST

Gupta’s contention in his complaint was that 1983 World Cup hero’s daughter-in-law Mayanti Langer Binny working for Star Sports as an anchor amounts to having a contract with the BCCI and thus is a Conflict of Interest.

The BCCI Ethics Officer Justice (Retd) Vineet Saran has ”dismissed” the ’Conflict of Interest’ case filed against BCCI president Roger Binny, stating that complainant Sanjeev Gupta’s claims were devoid of any ”merit”.

Gupta, a former Apex Council member of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), has been filing complaints against who’s who of Indian cricket including Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Virat Kohli to name a few. Justice Saran in his 11-page 20-point report has summarily rejected Gupta’s complaint and also issued him a stern warning to not share complaint related documents with ”unrelated parties”.

Gupta has had a habit of mailing all his documents to hundreds of journalists, present and ex BCCI officials. In the verdict uploaded on bcci.tv, Saran stated: ”It is not the case of the complainant (Gupta) that Ms Langer is involved in sales, marketing, business or management of Star Sports.

”She is hosting live broadcasts and panels for Star Sports. The fact that media rights for BCCI and IPL were awarded to Star Sports on 5.4.2018 and 27.06.2022 is also not disputed.

”Hence it cannot be said, as the President, the respondent (Binny) has influenced the engagement of his daughter in law in Star Sports. Ms Langer is not an employee of Star Sports and is only working on contract with Star Sports as an anchor.