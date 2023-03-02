 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
England cricketer Rashid gives evidence in racism case

Mar 02, 2023 / 11:27 PM IST

The second day of the Cricket Discipline Commission hearing in London focused on the case of Vaughan

England cricketer Adil Rashid broke from his national team duties during a limited-overs tour of Bangladesh to give evidence at a hearing examining racism allegations which have shamed storied county team Yorkshire and involve the country's former captain, Michael Vaughan.

The second day of the Cricket Discipline Commission hearing in London focused on the case of Vaughan, who has been charged by the England and Wales Cricket Board following allegations he made a racially driven remark before a match for Yorkshire in 2009 that also involved Rashid.

Vaughan is alleged to have said 'there's too many of you lot' toward Rashid and three other Yorkshire players of Asian ethnicity Azeem Rafiq, Ajmal Shahzad and Rana Naved ul-Hasan on the sidelines of a Twenty20 match.

Rafiq initially made the allegation against Vaughan and it was supported by Rashid in a media interview. Vaughan has categorically denied the allegation.