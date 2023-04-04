 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Endorsements for women players: WPL has hit the ball out of the park, say analysts

Maryam Farooqui
Apr 04, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

Experts believe that thanks to the success of the WPL, other sports federations will also look at starting leagues for women players. The Pro Kabaddi League has already stated that it is planning to start a women’s version of the tournament.

Players of the Women's Premier League (WPL)

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) T20 cricket tournament has opened a world of opportunity for female cricketers, who are bagging more deals, at par with some male Indian cricketers in terms of size, and even attracting new categories.

The response time by brands for endorsement deals is now shorter, say sports marketers.

Deepti Sharma, who currently endorses Puma, ThumsUp and BatBall11, and Pooja Vastrakar are bagging deals of the same size as their male counterparts, barring the ones playing in the national team, said Bandana Chhetri, co-founder of sports talent management agency FairPlay Sports.

The company currently manages various women cricketers, including Disha Kasat of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sneha Deepthi of Delhi Capitals (DC), Kiran Navgire and Anjali Sarvani of UP Warriorz, along with Vastrakar from Mumbai Indians and Sharma from the UP Warriorz.