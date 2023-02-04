Dravid’s success as coach doesn’t surprise me: former India coach John Wright

Playing 82 Test matches and 149 ODIs is a fine accomplishment for any player. Over and above that, being the first Kiwi batsman to go past 5,000 Test runs makes John Wright one of his country’s all-time greats.

In India, Wright is highly respected because of his stint as the first overseas coach who brought new methods and ideas which heralded a new era under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. Moneycontrol.com spoke to the genial Kiwi recently on his India stint, his rapport with Indian legends, and much more. Here is an edited excerpt.

Vimal: Having spent so much time in India, I think you understand some Hindi? So, can I conduct this interview in Hindi?

Wright 1: My Hindi is not very good. I am reminded of team meetings when the boys would talk in Hindi and I used to get a bit lost. The reason that I never really engaged as much as I should have with the language is that I didn't think I was going to last that long as the coach. I learned a little bit from everyone, but not much, but I always thought it was very important in our team meetings that everyone contributed and cared for the junior players like Yuvraj and a few others.

Vimal 2: Do you still regret not having VVS Laxman in your team in the 2003 World Cup? You have mentioned this in your book.

Wright 2: You know, when you do look back at that, there is regret because he was a fine player. The problem we had was trying to work out our top three (batsmen in the batting order).

We went to Pakistan after the World Cup. And in a critical game — it was either the 4th or the 5th game — VVS got a hundred batting at 3 in one-day cricket. To be honest, my tenure probably would have been wrapped up without the performance of VVS and Rahul (Dravid) at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens (the 2001 Test match against Australia).

Vimal 3: It was quite fascinating to have an overseas coach for the first time in India. The team then was a blend of superstars and youngsters. How challenging was it to deal with superstars like Tendulkar, Dravid, and then Yuvraj?

Wright 3: I was very fortunate. I had a great group of senior players who were leaders, all of them, and men of integrity. Laxman was also there. It was lovely to see him again in Christchurch (a few weeks back when India played a T20 match there).

And then we had these precocious, young, talented youngsters like Harbhajan (Singh), (Mohammed) Kaif, (Virender) Sehwag, Zaheer (Khan), Ashish (Nehra). You know, all of them were so talented, and with Sourav as Captain, we tried to engage as a group and be just one family, really.

Vimal 4: In hindsight, can we say that the John Wright model of coaching was perhaps ideal for Indian cricket? We have seen that Sourav and some of the other players would argue with you, which happens, and yet you all enjoyed a great rapport. But then there are coaches that are either too goodie-goodie with the players, or too confrontational, like Greg Chappell. How do you strike a balance as a coach, where you are not a yes-man, yet have the team’s love and respect.

Wright 4: I think as a coach you should just serve the team. The captain is in charge on the field. You try to prepare the team as well as you can, help each individual player understand his strengths and weaknesses and become better. Try and keep it as simple as possible.

There are times when you might not agree with the players, and the players don’t agree with you, but you have to respect those opinions and just get on with it.

More than anything I always felt it was really, really important that the team felt that their coach cares about them as individuals and as a team. That's really important because it has to be a positive relationship.

Vimal 5: You came to India because of Dravid. He was playing for Kent (English county), and then he met you and obviously convinced the senior players. And there you were. Did you ever imagine that 20 years down the line, Dravid would be coaching the Indian cricket team. What is your assessment of him so far?

Wright 5: Well, nothing surprises me about the achievements of all the players, including Rahul. All of them are contributing in their own way, either through coaching, or mentorship, or leadership at the state or national level, or in media, and giving back to the game.

I thought they were an outstanding group of young men, and what they have gone on to contribute to Indian cricket is proof of that.