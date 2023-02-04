 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dravid’s success as coach doesn’t surprise me: former India coach John Wright

Vimal Kumar
Feb 04, 2023 / 06:57 AM IST

According to Wright, in order to make collective magic, the players must feel that their coach genuinely cares for them, individually and as a team.

John Wright with Rahul Dravid (Image: News18)

Playing 82 Test matches and 149 ODIs is a fine accomplishment for any player. Over and above that, being the first Kiwi batsman to go past 5,000 Test runs makes John Wright one of his country’s all-time greats.

In India, Wright is highly respected because of his stint as the first overseas coach who brought new methods and ideas which heralded a new era under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly. Moneycontrol.com spoke to the genial Kiwi recently on his India stint, his rapport with Indian legends, and much more. Here is an edited excerpt.

Vimal: Having spent so much time in India, I think you understand some Hindi? So, can I conduct this interview in Hindi?

 