Djokovic says 'surreal' to break Graf's world rankings record

AFP
Feb 27, 2023 / 12:04 AM IST

"I still want more achievements," Djokovic told reporters in Dubai

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Adelaide International (week one), where he beat Sebastian Korda in the final on January 8 after getting past Daniil Medvedev in the semi-finals. (Image source: Twitter/NovakDjokovic @DjokerNole)

Novak Djokovic says breaking Steffi Graf's record of 377 weeks at number one in the rankings on Monday is "surreal" and that he is proud to surpass one of the sport's all-time greats.

The Serb will spend his 378th week at the top of men's tennis competing in Dubai, where he will play his first tournament since capturing a 10th Australian Open crown and record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title last month.

"I still want more achievements," Djokovic told reporters in Dubai on Sunday.

"I'm driven by the goals. I'm as dedicated to the sport really as anybody else.