    Dipa Karmakar handed 21-month ban after failing dope test

    The ITA further said Karmakar’s dope issue was resolved under a case resolution agreement pursuant to article 10.8.2 of the FIG Anti-Doping Rules and equivalent provision in the WADA.

    PTI
    February 04, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST

    Star gymnast Dipa Karmakar has been handed a 21-month ban for failing a dope test conducted by the International Testing Agency, contrary to claims made by Indian officials that her "suspension” last year was not related to a doping offence.

    Karmakar’s dope sample collected out-of-competition by the ITA, an independent organisation that manages the anti-doping programme of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), was found to contain Higenamine, which is a prohibited substance under World Anti-Doping Agency Code.

    Her ban period will, however, end on July 10 this year as it was counted from the day (October 11, 2011) the sample was collected.

    "The ITA confirms that Dipa Karmakar has been suspended for a 21-month period, effective until 10 July 2023 after testing positive for higenamine (S3. Beta-2 Agonists as per the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibited list),” the ITA said in a statement late on Friday.