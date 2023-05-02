 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digital gets bigger as JioCinema offers large scale screening of IPL at fan parks

Moneycontrol News
May 02, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

Extending their digital-first offerings, JioCinema plans to make out-of-home sports viewing widespread across 13 states, for the first time on digital. Around 15 cities and towns have been covered in the first three weekends since April 16.

Access to the fan park is free of cost, which has a wide variety of offerings for people of all ages, including a dedicated Family Zone, Kids Zone, Food & Beverages, and the JioCinema Experience Zone.

JioCinema, the digital rights holder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL), invited fans across the seven TATA IPL Fan Parks to watch the matches which were being streamed live on the video streaming platform.

Thousands of fans from across cities including Vadodara, Kurnool, Bardhaman, Jalgaon, Varanasi, Karnal, and Thoothukudi turned up in support of their favorite teams that were in action over the weekend gone by.

Prime public spots across the seven cities were transformed into fan parks for fans of the game.

Fan parks are a part of JioCinema’s comprehensive plans to take cricket to every internet user and every community with access to the internet by inviting fans to the streaming venues at more 35 cities and towns.