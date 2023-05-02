Digital gets bigger as JioCinema offers large scale screening of IPL at fan parks

JioCinema, the digital rights holder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL), invited fans across the seven TATA IPL Fan Parks to watch the matches which were being streamed live on the video streaming platform.

Thousands of fans from across cities including Vadodara, Kurnool, Bardhaman, Jalgaon, Varanasi, Karnal, and Thoothukudi turned up in support of their favorite teams that were in action over the weekend gone by.

Prime public spots across the seven cities were transformed into fan parks for fans of the game.

Fan parks are a part of JioCinema’s comprehensive plans to take cricket to every internet user and every community with access to the internet by inviting fans to the streaming venues at more 35 cities and towns.

Extending their digital-first offerings, JioCinema plans to make out-of-home sports viewing widespread across 13 states, for the first time on digital. Around 15 cities and towns have been covered in the first three weekends since April 16. JioCinema has launched Tata IPL Fan parks. Related stories Adani Total Gas Q4 net profit jumps 21% to Rs 98 crore, revenue up 10%

Buy Indian Hotels; target of Rs 420: Motilal Oswal

Buy IndiaMART; target of Rs 6290: Motilal Oswal By taking the tournament to masses in areas where access to paid linear TV channels is still limited, JioCinema has ensured that for the first time a sporting event is being streamed digitally at a large scale for community viewing. Vadodara, Kurnool, and Bardhaman witnessed defending champions Gujarat Titans beating Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in the first game of the double-header on April 29, while Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by nine runs in the second match. Fans in Jalgaon, Varanasi, Karnal, and Thoothukudi saw Punjab Kings defeating four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in a thriller by four wickets in the first game on the afternoon of April 30, followed by Mumbai Indians beating Rajasthan Royals by six wickets Access to the fan park is free of cost. It has a wide variety of offerings for people of all ages, including a dedicated Family Zone, Kids Zone, Food & Beverages, and the JioCinema Experience Zone. Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Moneycontrol News