Delhi Metro to extend last train timings to help IPL goers

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that it will extend the timings of the last trains on all lines, except the Airport Line, by 30 to 45 minutes on days there will be night IPL 2023 matches held in the city.

Seven IPL T20 matches are set to be held in the Arun Jaitley Stadium – adjacent to the Delhi Gate Metro station -- over the next one and half months on April 4, 11, 20, 29, and May 6, and 13.

The DMRC said: “In view of the IPL T20 matches which are scheduled as day-night fixtures at Arun Jaitley Stadium (Ferozshah Kotla Ground), which is adjacent to the Delhi Gate Metro station on the Violet Line (Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh line), DMRC will be extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines (except Airport Line) to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly. These days are April 4, 11, 20, 29, and May 6 and 13,” the DMRC said.

On the Blue Line, for instance, the last train will reach the Noida Electronic City at 11:25 pm, Vaishali at 11:30 pm, Dwarka Sector 21 at 11:10 pm (towards NOIDA) and (towards Vaishali) at 11:20 pm. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the metro train timings have been adjusted in a way to ensure that connecting services are available to passengers travelling to all directions from the interchange stations of Kashmere Gate, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Kirti Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, and Inderlok.

For smooth functioning of the days the extended services will be provided, additional staff will be stationed at the Delhi Gate station along with token vending machines, and pre-vended token counters.