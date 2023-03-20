 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets to jump to top of WPL table

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 10:26 PM IST

South African pacer Marizanne Kapp (2/13) struck twice in two balls early on to help Delhi restrict Mumbai, who were put in to bat, to a meagre 109 for 8. Shikha Pandey and Jess Jonassen also chipped in with two wickets for DC.

Delhi Capitals players celebrate the wicket of Mumbai Indians Hayley Matthews during the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) Twenty20 cricket match at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on March 20, 2023. (PTI Photo)

A breathtaking boundary-hitting show after a clinical bowling attack helped Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians by nine wickets to jump to the top of the table in the Women's Premier League in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

South African pacer Marizanne Kapp (2/13) struck twice in two balls early on to help Delhi restrict Mumbai, who were put in to bat, to a meagre 109 for 8. Shikha Pandey and Jess Jonassen also chipped in with two wickets for DC.

Chasing a small total, the top three Delhi batters of captain Meg Lanning (32 not out off 22 balls), Shafali Verma (33 off 15 balls) and Alice Capsey (38 not out of 18 balls) competed among themselves in hitting boundaries as their side chased down the target with 66 balls remaining.

Lanning struck four boundaries and one six during her unbeaten knock, while her opening partner Verma hit six fours and one six. One-down Capsey then hoisted five sixes and one four during her blitzkrieg to take Delhi to 110 for one in nine overs.