Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh shine as India beat West Indies by 6 wickets

PTI
Feb 15, 2023 / 10:06 PM IST

Deepti Sharma spun a web around the West Indies batters to restrict them to 118 for six after being asked to bowl.

Deepti Sharma (File image)

Deepti Sharma shone with the ball before Richa Ghosh led India to a six-wicket win over West Indies in their Women's T20 World Cup Group 2 match on Wednesday.

Deepti spun a web around the West Indies batters to restrict them to 118 for six after being asked to bowl.

The seasoned off-spinner (3/15) picked three wickets to become the first Indian to get to 100 women's T20I wickets.

Ghosh (44 not out) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (33) then put up a vital 72-run stand to take India to their second victory of the tournament with 11 balls to spare.