    Davis Cup: Yuki outplayed by Rune, India go down 0-1 against Denmark on opening day

    Up against a formidable rival, Yuki needed a special effort but he went down 2-6 2-6 in mere 58 minutes in the opening singles of the rubber.

    PTI
    February 03, 2023 / 11:46 PM IST
    Yuki Bhambri (Image: ANI)

    It was always a tall task for Yuki Bhambri to counter world number nine Holger Rune and there was no surprise as Denmark's top singles player raced to a straight set win to put the hosts up 1-0 in the Davis Cup World Group I Play-off tie against India here Friday.

    Up against a formidable rival, Yuki needed a special effort but he went down 2-6 2-6 in mere 58 minutes in the opening singles of the rubber.

    The 19-year-old broke Bhambri twice in each set. Rune converted four of the seven break chances while the Indian did not get a single chance to break his opponent.

    Rune played percentage tennis while Yuki struggled with his first serve, double faulting four times in the lop-sided contest being played at indoor hard courts.