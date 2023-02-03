Davis Cup: Yuki outplayed by Rune, India go down 0-1 against Denmark on opening day

Yuki Bhambri (Image: ANI)

It was always a tall task for Yuki Bhambri to counter world number nine Holger Rune and there was no surprise as Denmark's top singles player raced to a straight set win to put the hosts up 1-0 in the Davis Cup World Group I Play-off tie against India here Friday.

Up against a formidable rival, Yuki needed a special effort but he went down 2-6 2-6 in mere 58 minutes in the opening singles of the rubber.

The 19-year-old broke Bhambri twice in each set. Rune converted four of the seven break chances while the Indian did not get a single chance to break his opponent.

Rune played percentage tennis while Yuki struggled with his first serve, double faulting four times in the lop-sided contest being played at indoor hard courts.

Yuki has quit singles on the ATP Tour.

Read More

Sumit Nagal, India's number one player, will now have to win the second singles against August Holmgren to keep his team in the hunt.