England cricketer Danielle Wyatt is engaged to girlfriend: 'Mine forever'

Mar 03, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST

Danielle Wyatt, the star opener for England, was recently in the news for failing to find bidders at the Women's Premier League auction in India.

Danielle Wyatt shared the happy news on social media. (Danielle Wyatt/Instagram)

England cricketer Danielle Wyatt has announced engagement to her longtime partner -- football agent agent Georgie Hodge. Wyatt proposed to her in South Africa and shared a photo of the moment on Instagram.

"Mine forever," Wyatt wrote.

Wishes poured in the couple from colleagues and fans.

"Congratulations you two," Indian cricketer Harleen Deol wrote.